Good Samaritan may hold key information in missing man's case

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Park rangers at the Grand Canyon are asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man, and they're hoping to track down a specific person who might hold a key piece of the puzzle.

Sandarsh Krishna was reported missing on the afternoon of April 28.

He’s described as 5-foot-10 with a thin build, weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing athletic clothes.

Grand Canyon NP

Here is where investigators need your help. Rangers believe Krishna had a black backpack with him before he disappeared.

Around 7 a.m. on the day he was reported missing, someone actually turned a black backpack—believed to be his—into the staff at the Bright Angel Lodge.

Now, rangers really want to speak with the person who dropped off that bag.

Grand Canyon National Park Officials want to talk to the man who turned in Sandarsh Krishna's backpack at the Grand Canyon. They particularly want to know where he found the backpack, which could help with search efforts.

To be clear, this person is not a suspect and isn't in any trouble.

Investigators just think he might know exactly where the bag was found, which could be a huge help in pointing search teams in the right direction.

If you happen to know who turned in the backpack, recognize him from the photo above or have any information at all about Krishna's whereabouts, please reach out.

You can call or text the National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009.