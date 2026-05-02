Calls for accountability from family of man who died after prison riot

FLORENCE, AZ — The sister of an Arizona inmate says her brother has died after an attack inside the Florence prison.

Michell MacPherson tells the ABC15 Investigators that her brother, Christopher Wagner, known as “CJ,” died on Tuesday from his injuries.

She described the attack on her brother and others as a full-scale riot, saying her brother suffered a fractured spine that was inoperable, had a collapsed lung, and parts of his face were severely fractured.

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The group fight happened on Sunday at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Eyman facility.

Officials say the alteration appears to be a result of a gang-related dispute and violence that left several inmates hospitalized.

Wagner’s death comes four days after his 45th birthday.

“I want accountability,” said MacPherson, “I think they're trying to cover something up because they don't want to give answers.”

MacPherson expressed her concern that Arizona prison officials have still not confirmed his death, “They have to admit it because they still haven't said that he's passed. They have to actually punish the people who did this because this is murder.”

Wagner was sentenced to the Florence prison in 2021 for drug-related violations and theft by means of transportation, according to prison records.

Prison Director Ryan Thornell praised the response by staff in a press conference earlier this week, “it was a very isolated incident,” he added.

“Staff response was very quick,” said Thornell, “and I think it was because of their response staff did not get injured.”

Thornell pushed back against reports of the violence being a riot.

“It started out as a fight and continued as a fight and ended as a fight, at no time was the motivation to destroy state property, no time was staff targeted,” he said.

MacPherson said her brother is an organ donor.

She said that she has already learned that her brother’s heart went to a 40-year-old man who lives in Arizona.

“It's amazing feeling to know that he's going to live on,” said MacPherson.

Prison officials have yet to acknowledge Wagner’s death.

ABC15 reached out to comment on his death, for an update on the other inmates, and if security protocols are being reviewed, but we did not hear back by our deadline.