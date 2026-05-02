Mesa Community College Launches $39 Million Workforce Training Expansion

MESA, AZ — Mesa’s demand for skilled workers in construction, manufacturing, and related fields is fueling a major investment by Mesa Community College, as leaders unveil plans for two new workforce training centers—a $39 million effort to prepare students for the city’s growing industries.

Construction is set to begin within months, replacing welding classrooms nearly 40 years old and establishing a new “workforce development corridor” on campus. The groundbreaking took place on April 17.

“This is a robust economy that we have right now in Maricopa County that we serve,” said Mesa Community College President Dr. Richard Daniel. “We need to respond to that workforce. We need to be responsive with the talent and the pipeline to ensure that we can put students in jobs.”

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The expansion, which includes a $25 million welding center, is designed to meet urgent needs for certified welders, sustainable horticulture specialists, and veterinary technicians. The college’s welding program currently serves students and professionals from organizations such as Salt River Project and Empire Cat.

“I feel like we definitely help our community by producing good quality welders,” said student Chris Stone. “We have some people who come from SRP and from Empire Cat who do their training here, which goes to show we do have a heavy impact.”

Next door, the college’s horticulture garden and greenhouse are also central to the program expansion. Student Caleb Hartneddy said sustainability is essential, especially in the desert.

“We are big on sustainability. Water, food, we need those practices year-round. We talk about how to properly conserve and maintain good healthy water for not only us, but our beautiful plants as well.”

Mesa’s mayor, Mark Freeman, used part of his recent State of the City address to address the demand for skilled workers. Mayor Freeman indicated the city’s projects geared toward manufacturing and construction will need professionals to get involved.

President Daniel, the son of a welder, says he plans to complete his own training at the college.

Mesa Community College plans to open the veterinary technology and horticulture building by the end of 2027, with the new welding center slated for early 2028.