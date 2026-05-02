Evicted residents in Mesa mobile home park are packing up to leave

MESA, AZ — Residents in a mobile home park in Mesa were still packing up to leave the day after they were told to vacate. Some told ABC15 that they had a few more days due to extenuating circumstances.

Dozens of residents in the La Casita Mobile Home Park near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive were told they were given an eviction letter in October with a deadline date of April 30 to vacate.

In a letter given to residents, it read that the land the park was on had been sold and would be converted into commercial development.

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For resident Ed Littell, leaving is a hard pill to swallow. Littell said he’s lived there for almost 30 years. It was also a place where his parents lived.

On Friday, the day after the deadline, he and several others were still packing up to leave.

“When I leave here today, I have no place to live. I'm going to go back to New York, where I’m from, to see my son,” he told ABC15.

For Felicia Donnelly, she told ABC15 she was granted a few extra days to pack up due to “extenuating circumstances.” Leaving the place she called home for ten years has been emotional.

“I put a lot of work into that. A lot of money, and I'm never going to get enough money to do that again,” she said of her home.

The park looked a little different than the last time ABC15 was there a few weeks ago. Since then, there has been more debris and piles of people’s abandoned belongings. More homes had been removed, too.

“I'm having to stay with a friend and pay a lot of money in storage. So, it's going to be hard because all my money's going to storage. Start over, I guess,” Donnelly said.

According to the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office, a spokesperson told ABC15 that their office had been notified that the park was being sold.

However, as of now, no new deed is on record. A spokesperson said that could take some time.

The assessor’s office website showed that Kelmesa LLC was the owner on record still.

ABC15 attempted to reach out to attorneys and park managers about the eviction and what’s planned for the property, but did not hear back.