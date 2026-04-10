Mesa mobile home park closing, high moving costs force residents to abandon homes

MESA, AZ — Owners of dozens of mobile homes have until the end of the month to pick up and leave a park in Mesa off McKellips Road.

High moving estimates are forcing many residents to leave their homes behind and start over, as quotes to move are thousands of dollars more than what the state’s relocation fund covers.

Felicia Donnelly put her heart into making her 1970s double-wide her home.

Then, an eviction notice showed up with a 180-day notice for everyone to pack up before the end of April.

"They had told us they sold the park and they were going to fix it up, take all the old trailers out, make it nice again so it was a nice place to live, and then two months later, we got an eviction saying they're going to build condos here," Donnelly said.

In this case, residents have two options: relocate or abandon their homes.

The Arizona Department of Housing has a relocation fund that was increased in 2023. It provides $12,500 to move a single-wide or up to $20,000 for a double-wide, both paid directly to the contractor.

For those abandoning their homes, they could receive $5,000 for a single-wide or $8,000 for a double-wide.

However, Donnelly showed quotes she received between $30,000 and $50,000.

"No reinstallation of skirting or awnings, no interior work, no permits," Donnelly said.

Tacking on necessary code repairs, and Donnelly's decision became a heartbreaking one. A lot of homes in the park have already been abandoned.

"I’m just going to rebuild, just start something, find somewhere to live," Donnelly said.

Pamela Bridge advocates for those losing their homes through the non-profit law firm Community Legal Services.

"Homeowners for mobile homes is one of our last affordable housing options," Bridge said. "We believe that mobile homeowners are some of our most vulnerable homeowners in the state."

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Bridge said there are things any mobile homeowner should do to protect themselves before even moving into a park. First, look at your lease closely. Ask for a long-term agreement of up to four years and make sure the title is in your name.

If your park is sold, Bridge advises raising any cost or relocation concerns with the state right away. Shop the costs of licensed movers and make sure they are approved by the state.

"A lot of times, the cost to move is worth more than the mobile home. So that is something to consider for each of these owners," Bridge said.

While the state oversees the licensing of mobile home installers and ensures the job is done safely, it cannot tell companies how much to charge.

"Way overcharging, and it's pretty much what they're doing. I mean, we live in these parks because we don't have money," Donnelly said.

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