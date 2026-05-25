How to stand out in the age of AI: Valley brand builder shares advice for job seekers

As artificial intelligence continues changing the way people work, many job seekers are asking the same question: how do you stand out in a world where technology is moving fast?

For anyone thinking about a career change, updating a resume, or searching for a new job, Valley-based brand builder Alexi Posner tells ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O'Kelley, the answer may start with something AI cannot replace, and that is your personal story.

Posner works with professional athletes and helps them build brands beyond the game, but she says the same principles apply to anyone trying to make an impression in a competitive job market.

Your resume still matters, Posner says, but it is no longer the only thing employers may notice.

Before a future boss ever meets you, there is a good chance they may search your name online.

That is why Posner encourages job seekers to think about social media more intentionally.

Instead of only posting random updates or trying to look “cool,” she says people should use their online presence to show what they care about, what they are passionate about, and what makes them different.

“They want to know something fun about you, they want to connect with you,” Posner said.

Her advice is simple: do not be afraid to show personality.

“Really dive into what you care about, what you're passionate about, and don't worry about being cool,” Posner said.

That kind of personal branding can be especially important at a time when AI is reshaping job descriptions, changing hiring needs, and creating uncertainty for workers across industries.

Posner says telling your own story gives people a better chance to understand who you are before someone else defines you. It can also help job seekers connect with companies and teams that are a better fit.

The goal is not to create a fake version of yourself online. Posner says the goal is to be intentional, authentic and clear about what you bring to the table.

For job seekers, that could mean sharing posts about volunteer work, professional interests, lessons learned, community involvement, career goals, or even the hobbies and values that make them memorable.

In a changing workforce, Posner says the human side still matters.

And for anyone using this long weekend to think about reinvention, her message is this: your experience, your purpose, and your personality may be exactly what helps you stand out.