Hope inside every bag: Veggies for Veterans lets those who have served know that someone cares

PHOENIX — Peppers, potatoes, bananas - You name it, and it was probably inside the bags of free produce 600 veterans got at the Phoenix VA recently.

It's all part of the "Veggies for Veterans" initiative, currently hosted at the Phoenix VA five times per year. Over the past nine years, 24,000 veterans have been served.

It's truly a labor of love for Diana Gregory, founder of Diana Gregory Outreach Service and Gregory's Fresh Market, which brings the fresh produce directly to these veterans, helping them live longer, healthier lives one bite at a time.

"I'm just overwhelmed with joy," explained Diana on the day ABC15 attended her Veggies for Veterans event. "We're not just giving out cucumbers and oranges - We are providing things like dignity and nutrition."

Just ask Major Fannie Griffin McClendon, who will turn 106 this September. McClendon is the last surviving member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black and all-female battalion that was deployed overseas during WWII.

"A whole lot of people care about me," says Fannie, which organizers say is also part of the goal: Letting these veterans know that their community is here for them.

At the event, veterans can come inside and pick up their bags as they're coming and going to their doctor's appointments, or they can do the drive-thru option where they come in their cars and pass through the front where volunteers hand them their bags of produce, which is how we met Navy veteran Dennis Raifon.

"It just helps us," explains Dennis - especially for veterans who are also on a fixed income.

According to AARP, 46% of Arizonans 65 and up get at least half of their income from Social Security.

Organizers also say they've noticed the need growing over the years.

"We didn't use to have a line," explains Dr. Isabel Kozak, a nurse practitioner at the VA.

"A lot of us are on disability and social security," explains Dennis. "And vegetables and fruit are expensive at the store."

But Gregory's Fresh Market doesn't just serve veterans - They also help seniors in need.

In 2020, ABC15 followed along with Diana as her organization stopped at a Valley assisted living facility.

Since then, Diana's says her organization has grown by leaps and bounds, and the demand has also increased. They've gone from one refrigerated truck to three, now serve 70 locations, and also need additional space to pack and distribute all their produce.

Much of the produce comes from Peddler's Son, one of Diana's community partners, which also provides volunteers like Anthony Jackson, who spent 30 years serving in the army.

"It makes me feel good," explains Anthony. "I can see it in their faces that they appreciate it. And I appreciate doing it...It makes us feel like we are wanted and needed, and there are people out there looking out for us."

It's a feeling shared by fellow veterans like Michael Soto.

"It makes a big difference, says Michael.

"It's our way of honoring them," says Diana. "All the years they gave to us, we can give to them."

Diana says they could not do it alone. On the day we were there, dozens of volunteers showed up to help pack the bags, unload trucks, and make sure the veterans had what they needed. Groups like State Farm, Delta Dental of Arizona, BHHS Legacy Foundation, Peddler's Son, Santander, and the Archer Ragsdale Arizona Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. all lent a hand to make it possible.

Gregory's Fresh Market is always looking for donations and volunteers. To take action and help out, click here.