Brunson Lee prepares to become STEM academy next school year 

PHOENIX — A number of Arizona districts will close down schools at the end of this current school year, after facing declining enrollment and budget shortfalls.

Fortunately for the Balsz School District, they don't have to close down any schools, but they will be repurposing Brunson Lee Elementary into the Brunson Lee Academy, which will have a STEM focus, starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

Back in February, the Balsz School District Governing Board voted to convert the school into a K-5 STEM academy.

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke to principal Olga Perez about how the school has been preparing for the changes.

"We started working on this right after Spring Break," explains Perez. "That means getting information to parents and the community, whether through Blackboard messages, sending forms to parents to see if they're coming back, seeing if they need transportation."

Perez adds it's been a lot of work for her staff, but says it's a challenge they are ready and willing to take on.

"We have a long summer, but I'm excited about it!" she adds.



Because Brunson Lee is becoming a STEM academy, the Balsz School District says students will have access to things like programming, coding, and 3D printing, but will no longer offer music or art. Instead, students can opt to go to Griffith Elementary or Crockett Elementary, which will continue to offer those classes.

The District says Brunson Lee will become a walkable campus, meaning transportation will not be offered to that campus next school year.

The District says you are still able to enroll. For more information, click here.