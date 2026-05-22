Arizona AG secures $1.95 million settlement in veteran benefits fraud case

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced a $1.95 million settlement with a company accused of misleading veterans seeking increases in their disability benefits and charging excessive fees for claims-related services.

The settlement resolves allegations that White Tanks Group LLC, operating as VetLink Solutions, violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act by implying it could provide services reserved for VA-accredited representatives and by charging veterans contingency-based fees tied to disability compensation increases.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, VetLink advertised its services nationwide between 2019 and 2024, promising veterans substantial increases in disability benefits and offering assistance with the claims process. State investigators alleged the company misrepresented its authority to assist with veterans’ claims and charged some customers fees as high as $12,000 based on increases in their monthly benefits.

Officials said VetLink continued operating despite receiving two cease-and-desist letters from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“In Arizona, we are so grateful for our veterans, and they have earned our support and protection,” Mayes said in a statement. “My office will not allow companies to exploit veterans who are simply trying to access the benefits they have bravely earned.”

Under the consent judgment filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, $1.2 million will be distributed as restitution to eligible veterans who purchased VetLink’s services. Any remaining restitution funds will be made available to veterans in other states.

The settlement also requires $700,000 in civil penalties supporting Arizona’s Consumer Protection-Consumer Fraud Revolving Fund and an additional $50,000 for attorneys’ fees and costs.

The agreement permanently prohibits the defendants from misleading consumers about affiliations with the Department of Veterans Affairs or claiming authority to prepare, present, or prosecute VA benefit claims without proper accreditation.

VetLink ceased operations in 2024, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Officials said eligible customers do not need to immediately file a complaint to receive restitution. A claims administrator is expected to send postcards to former customers within the coming weeks with instructions on how to file claims.

Veterans who believe they may qualify for restitution but do not receive notification are encouraged to visit the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for additional information.