Woman shot near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, suspect taken into custody

PHOENIX — A woman was shot near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road early Monday morning and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the area just before 6 a.m. on May 25.

Police say when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Officers transported her to the Phoenix Fire Department, where she was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers set up containment in the area, and a male suspect was located and taken into custody with the help of the Phoenix Air Unit, K9, and Special Assignment Unit.

Detectives are investigating the scene.

The area will remain closed off for the next several hours.