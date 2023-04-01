Governor signs bill offering more money to displaced mobile home park tenants

Residents of multiple mobile home parks have been left to figure out how to move out of their current homes due to redevelopment efforts in the surrounding communities.

"Before this news about us having to leave, I lived a good life here,” said Las Casitas resident Freddy Ortiz.

Ortiz has lived in the Las Casitas mobile home park with his mom, dad and brother for 15 years. He says his stress levels have been rising since learning all residents will need to leave by May 1, 2023.

"It was just so crazy because everything is so expensive now and to find a house is not easy,” added Ortiz.

The Ortiz family plans to pack up and leave the mobile home where it's stood for more than a decade.

"Your home is not the building. Your home is where your heart is. This is where we brought our hearts and this is where we've been happy,” said Alondra Ruiz.

Ruiz and her family at the Periwinkle mobile home park need to do the same. She has got until May 28, 2023, to leave.

"I've really been numb about this whole situation. You can't just go into your home and pack,” said Ruiz.

Families who abandon their mobile homes could get $5,000 or $8,000 from the state. Those totals are a result of a new law Governor Katie Hobbs signed Wednesday to increase funding from the state's Mobile Home Relocation Fund.

Legislative District 4 Representative Matt Gress sponsored House Bill 2381 giving a possible $12,500 or $20,000 to people who choose to relocate their mobile homes.

"Growing up in a single-wide trailer house with my family and making ends meet was tough,” said Rep. Gress.

Gress told ABC15 he knows being "forced out" could turn anyone's life upside-down.

The state, Rep. Gress says, has $8 million in funding to help Arizona homeowners including those in the Las Casitas, Periwinkle and Weldon Court mobile home parks who are being forced out due to neighborhood redevelopment.

"The people who are eligible have to have a clear title to their mobile home. So, if they are renting, there are rental assistance programs the city of Phoenix has,” added Rep. Gress.

The Arizona Department of Housing will accept and review applications from homeowners. The Phoenix City Council voted in early March to also chip in $2.5 million to help with relocation.

But many residents say that doesn't go far enough.

