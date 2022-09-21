Phoenix mobile home owners forced off land for development

PHOENIX — Residents at Weldon Court, near 12th St. and Indian School, in Phoenix are being told to prepare to leave.

Many people living in the park left a community meeting outraged Tuesday.

They told ABC15 four days ago they were told their land wasn't going to be a mobile home park anymore, those renting land were sent an email.

"It put us in a panic state,” said Robert Cooper.

Homeowners like Cooper said the property is eventually going to be turned into condos, something ABC15 is still working to confirm.

Cooper says he now has around 180 days to figure out where to go and how to afford his next move.

“A lot of these trailers are fixed into the ground and they won't be able to move them,” said Cooper.

He said he started calling other parks and none of them would except a mobile home as old as his.

“I know that it’s open season on mobile home parks because they're prime real estate,” said Cooper.

“Not everyone got an email,” said homeowner Carmen Prieto.

Prieto went door to door trying to make sure her neighbors knew what was happening. She said many only speak Spanish, but the email that was sent was in English.

Prieto said she doesn't know what she will do.

“My trailer is moveable, but they don't take trailer as old as ours,” said Prieto.

When asked if she thought there would be people that might end up homeless because of this change, Prieto said “oh yes”.

Homeowners showed up at Tuesday’s community meeting hoping to talk to the owners of the property, the letter they received said the land belongs to Casa Oaks Weldon LLC.

But instead, representatives from the Arizona Department of Housing and other non-profits were there.

They let people know their options, including "abandoning" or signing over their mobile home for less than $2K or trying to relocate.

Residents felt that the amounts were not nearly enough.

ABC15 did try to contact the real estate company residents had been speaking to, but they told ABD15 no one was in the office that could speak.

There was no contact information listed on any of the letters sent to residents.