Residents of at-risk Phoenix mobile homes face uncertain housing future

PHOENIX — The Community and Cultural Investment Subcommittee passed significant recommendations concerning three mobile home parks Monday.

Some of them have just weeks to figure out where to go after it was announced their land was being redeveloped.

“I don’t wish it upon anybody,” said Carmen Prieto.

Prieto spoke with ABC15 in September when she learned Weldon Court, near 12th Street and Indian School Road, was being redeveloped.

She said she and her neighbors now have about three weeks to figure out where to go.

Prieto said she and other residents are feeling anxious and depressed about possibly losing their homes.

Weldon Court is one of three mobile home parks that have joined voices, including Periwinkle and Las Casitas.

Over the last few months, they have appealed to the city council for help after learning the low dollar amount set by state law for relocation assistance.

“What we see here is going to be multiplied,” said activist Salvador Reza.

He and the homeowners ultimately want protection.

“I hope that somebody else doesn’t have to go through what we are going through,” said Prieto.

Residents said the city has been stepping up, working with partners to find assistance funds and provide case management.

On Monday a subcommittee made up of a few members of the city council specifically met to discuss solutions. They also got an update on the help given to residents in the three parks so far.

Members of the subcommittee noted the numbers were low, and non-profits that are helping noted that the process to get benefits is long and can be overwhelming.

Council also discussed a long list of possible long-term solutions, like incentives for park owners or partnering with non-profits to purchase mobile home parks.

Multiple big recommendations passed unanimously at the end of the nearly four-hour meeting.

Two of those include a moratorium on the redevelopment of the three parks and a zoning overlay that would protect the parks from development.

Those are recommendations and would have to pass through the council.