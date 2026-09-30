New $7 million legal claim over ex-Centennial H.S. teacher's alleged misconduct

PEORIA, AZ — Another former student is claiming school officials failed to protect him from a pattern of grooming and exploitation by now-fired Centennial High School teacher Haley Beck.

Late last week, he filed a notice of claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — against the Peoria Unified School District.

The claim released by the school district Tuesday, redacts the student's name; however, the document states he is a close friend of other students whose allegations against Beck have already been investigated.

In the claim, lawyers allege negligence, failure to implement mandatory reporting, Title IX sexual harassment and a civil rights violation. The district and several current and former staff members are named in the claim, which indicates the former student would settle for $7 million.

The notice alleges that, beginning in spring 2025, Beck gave the minor student marijuana, alcohol, food, and gifts. According to the claim, dated Sept. 22, Beck also hosted the student at her home, exposed him to sexually explicit content, and facilitated an out-of-state trip.

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The Peoria Unified School District has been under a microscope as families and community members have spoken out about the handling of the investigation into claims of sexual misconduct allegations against Beck and another former Centennial teacher, Angela Burlaka.

Another student filed a $20 million notice of claim in January. That notice accused the district and school staff of failing to protect him from harm.

"Over time, Angela Burlaka and Haley Beck groomed and sexually harassed and abused [Claimant] while he was a student at Centennial High School," the January claim stated.

The Peoria Police Department said they executed a search warrant in July 2026 at the administrative offices of the Peoria Unified School District as part of the ongoing sexual misconduct investigation.

ABC15 reached out to the school district about the latest claim, and a spokesperson responded, "the District is in receipt of the Notice of Claim and will respond accordingly working with our legal counsel."