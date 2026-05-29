Peoria Unified served search warrant amid investigation into two employees

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria Unified School District was served with a search warrant Thursday at its District Administration Center, directing the district to produce documents by June 5, as part of a Peoria Police Department investigation into Haley Beck and Angela Burlaka.

District staff immediately provided available hard-copy materials in response to the warrant, including Beck's Statement of Charges, miscellaneous notes, a redacted police report, and Burlaka's employee file. The district is now working to compile and produce the remaining electronic documents identified in the warrant.

The warrant comes after Peoria Police submitted multiple public records requests related to the investigation on May 13. That same day, the district acknowledged receipt of those requests and began the process of reviewing and responding.

On May 26, representatives from Peoria Unified met with the Peoria Police Department to reaffirm the district's commitment to responding lawfully and appropriately to requests connected to the investigation. During that meeting, the district communicated that certain requests required additional legal review to ensure compliance with state and federal law.

"Working cooperatively and transparently with local law enforcement has always been the cornerstone of our focus on safe schools," the district said. "Peoria Unified has consistently responded to requests from law enforcement and remains committed to assisting within the bounds of the law and supporting the judicial process. We remain appreciative of Peoria Police Department's extensive investigation and continue to await direction from Maricopa County Attorney's Office as both entities consider evidence related to potential criminal charges."