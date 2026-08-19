'Where's my baby?': Family of Isabella Comas push for tips seven months into search

AVONDALE, AZ — The family of a missing West Valley woman is speaking out again, seven months into the search.

This is the first time Isabella Comas' mom has publicly spoken since the charges against a person of interest were dropped.

ABC15 has covered Comas' case in-depth, even sitting down with Avondale Police and family members of the 21-year-old.

The West Valley woman's family believes someone knows something that could help with their push for answers.

SEARCHING FOR ISABELLA

Avondale police said Isabella Comas was last seen leaving a friend's home on January 11.

Her phone was found at a recycling center, and her car was abandoned near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

Court documents revealed portions of her car were removed, including the passenger seat and trunk lining.

There was also significant damage to the sedan, with other parts missing and blood found throughout .

On January 15, Tommy Rodriguez was booked in and eventually charged with stealing and damaging Comas' car.

Court records say the 40-year-old was a recent romantic interest.

About a month after Comas was reported missing, police released photos from the Globe area.

Investigators believed the man seen in the pictures is Rodriguez, driving Comas' car hours after she was last seen.

In March, Rodriguez bonded out of custody. Nearly two months later, the case against him was dismissed.

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FAMILY ASKING FOR HELP

"I felt my heart drop to my knees, right?" said Comas' mom "Yeah, it's hard to just get the news that we got."

That's how she and her family felt in May, when they learned the charges against Rodriguez were being dropped.

"Where's my baby?" said Comas' mom. "Does anybody know anything? Did anyone see anything? It it's hard."

Those questions are constantly running through her mind, especially this summer.

She asked ABC15 to not share her face or name, while the search continues for her daughter.

"It was just Isabella's birthday, late July," said Comas' mom. "It was hard waking up on her birthday, and her not being there."

It would have been her 22nd birthday. Even in her absence, Comas' family still gathered with relatives and friends to honor her.

"We need more information," said Comas' mom. "You know, we're still looking for her. Yeah, finding her body or finding where she is."

They are hoping anyone with information can call police or submit a tip through a website they created to help raise awareness.

"It's so hard to do life every day, right?" said Comas' mom. "We're called to continue to live our lives, and it very much feels like Belle has been left behind in the past."

They believe someone knows something that could help the case or even possibly end their search.

ABC15 reached out to the attorneys who were previously representing Rodriguez in court, but they had no comment.

Avondale police said Rodriguez is still considered a person of interest.