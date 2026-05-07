Charges dismissed against person of interest in Isabella Comas disappearance

PHOENIX — The charges against a person of interest in the disappearance of a West Valley woman have been dismissed.

Tommy Rodriguez was never charged directly in the disappearance of Isabella Comas, but he was named by Avondale Police as the only person of interest in the case.

Comas, 21, was reported missing in January after she was last seen leaving a friend's home in Avondale.

ABC15 has covered Comas' case in-depth, even sitting down with Avondale Police and family members of the 21-year-old.

Court records showed her belongings, including her phone and car, had been found dumped in various locations around the Valley.

Police said her car was found days after her disappearance with a substantial amount of blood inside.

"The unknowns are so daunting, and they're so painful," said Comas' mom during an interview in March.

ABC15 was told that Rodriguez was a recent romantic interest. He pleaded not guilty to the charges after being arrested, and the 39-year-old bonded out in March.

While the search continues for Comas, Rodriguez was charged with stealing and damaging Comas' car.

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed to have the charges against Rodriguez dismissed.

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"It was determined that additional investigation was needed for this case," said a MCAO spokesperson. "Given that the investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide any details about what additional information Avondale Police is gathering or comment further about the case at this time."

Our team has also reached out to Avondale police for a comment on this development in the case.

ABC15 Investigator Ashley Holden spoke with Comas' mom on Thursday. At this time, she didn't want to comment, other than saying their family's focus is still to find their daughter.