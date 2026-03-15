Isabella Comas' parents speak out after person of interest bonds out

PHOENIX — The search for Isabella Comas is still ongoing, two months after she was reported missing.

The 21-year-old's parents sat down with ABC15 on Saturday, days after the only person of interest in the case bonded out of custody. The pair is appealing to the public for help, while also expressing their concerns with Tommy Rodriguez now out on electronic monitoring.

Where is Isabella Comas?

While the investigation continues, Comas' parents asked ABC15 not to share their faces or names.

"The unknowns are so daunting, and they're so painful," said Comas' mom.

She described the last two months as a rollercoaster, her family hopes will end soon.

"My daughter, no reason," Comas' dad. "She's only 21, there's no excuse. There's no reason. Yes, she was living her life."

Avondale police said Comas was last seen leaving a friend's home on January 11. Her phone was found at a recycling center, and her car was abandoned near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

On January 15, Rodriguez was booked in and eventually charged with stealing and damaging Comas' car.

Court documents revealed portions of her car were removed, including the passenger seat and trunk lining.

There was also significant damage to the sedan, with other parts missing and blood found throughout.

About a month after Comas was reported missing, police released photos from the Globe area. Investigators believe the man in the pictures is Rodriguez, driving Comas' car hour after she was last seen.

When ABC15 sat down with Avondale police in March, our team was told he was still the only person of interest in the case.

During that interview, police also said Globe is their main focus area of the investigation.

"It is a possibility that additional charges will be brought forth against Mr. Rodriguez, but it wouldn't be until the results of the investigation are complete," said Public Information Officer Jaret Redfearn.

Rodriguez bonds out

Rodriguez has a lengthy criminal history, which includes pleading guilty to murder and stalking.

The 39-year-old was on probation at the time of Comas' disappearance.

When he was arrested in January, he was also accused of violating the terms of his probation.

At his initial appearance, prosecutors asked for a bond of $100,000.

While the commissioner acknowledged the evidence mentioned in the court records, he ultimately decided to give Rodriguez two bonds totaling $50,000 dollars.

"I'm not inclined to give the state a bond as high as it's requesting on unrelated, uncharged, unarrested allegations," said Commissioner William Cawthon.

After nearly two months in jail, Rodriguez bonded out of custody on March 9.

His release conditions include electronic monitoring and surrendering any passports.

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Pushing for justice

"Very disappointing, how the system let him walk out," said Comas' dad.

Last week, Comas' parents learned that Rodriguez had bonded out of custody from ABC15.

"It threw us for a loop," said Comas' mom. "It's been a hard week just finding out that he was able to walk the streets again, considering all of the evidence."

She said she did not know much about Rodriguez until recently.

"When Isabella did mention that, you know, she had this acquaintance; there be times, of course, as a parent, you're going to ask more questions," said Comas' mom. "I didn't know what I didn't know until all of this just kind of exploded in our faces."

The 21-year-old's parents told ABC15 that while Coma's car was found, her keys have not been recovered.

The two shared many concerns about Rodriguez's being out of custody.

"When I heard that he had a monitoring bracelet on, I just, respectfully, I think it's a joke," said Comas' mom. "Especially with the charges at hand."

The two are appealing to the public once again, asking for information or even a video that could help the case.

"Somebody sees something," said Comas' dad. "Somebody saw him. Somebody know something. Please, like as father, we need your help."

Court hearings ahead

Rodriguez has two court hearings, one involving his alleged probation violation, that are scheduled for Monday morning in front of the same Judge.

Court records filed in the last few days show Rodriguez would like his presence to be waived.

ABC15 is reaching out to Maricopa County Superior Court staff to see if he will be required to show up on March 16.

This week, the Maricopa County Office of the Public Defender sent ABC15 a statement on behalf of Rodriguez.

"At this time, we can confirm that Mr. Rodriguez is no longer in custody," wrote Attorney Supervisor for the Capital Unit Amanda Martin. "We ask that his privacy, and the privacy of his family, be respected during this time.

This case remains in its early stages, and it is important that the legal process be allowed to proceed before conclusions are drawn. Mr. Rodriguez continues to be represented by counsel, and any questions regarding this matter should be directed to his attorneys.

Our justice system requires patience, fairness, and respect for the presumption of innocence while the evidence is reviewed and the case moves forward."