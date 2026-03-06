'We just ask for your help': Police detail search into Isabella Comas' disappearance

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police are pleading for help from the public as the search for Isabella Comas nears the two-month mark.

The agency sat down with ABC15 on Tuesday, marking their first interview since the 21-year-old was reported missing.

Public Information Officer Jaret Redfearn said their agency hasn't received a tip in this case in two weeks.

They hope that speaking out will help bring the case back front and center.

Officer Redfearn said they still hope that Comas is alive, even over 50 days after she disappeared.

In this new episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, our team explains the details of the investigation. The episode also features part of our interview with Comas' mom and our full sit-down with Avondale Police.

Catch this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the ABC15 Streaming App. Watch part one of the episode in the player above.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

Jan. 12 - Turquoise Alert is issued for Isabella Comas

Jan. 14 - Person of interest is arrested

Jan. 21 - ABC15 obtains new court records in the case

Jan. 22 - Search expands to Globe, AZ

Jan. 30 - Former Phoenix PD Detective weighs in on Comas case

Jan. 31 - Community search takes place in Globe

Feb. 17 - Comas' mom sits down with ABC15

March 3 - Avondale Police sit down with ABC15