Volunteers continue search for Valley woman Isabella Comas

GILA COUNTY, AZ — The search continued Saturday for Isabella Comas, a 21-year-old Valley woman who has been missing since early January.

Family members, friends, and volunteers gathered in Gila County, spreading out across rugged terrain by foot and by vehicle in hopes of finding any sign of Comas.

“The main thing today is to find Isabella,” said Chris Castorena, a private investigator hired by the family to help coordinate the search.

Comas was last seen in Avondale on January 11. Police later recovered her car in Phoenix. According to court records, 39-year-old Tommy Rodriguez is considered a person of interest in the case.

He is currently in custody and facing charges related to stealing and damaging Comas’ vehicle. He has pleaded not guilty and does not face any charges connected to her disappearance.

Police reports also indicate there was blood found inside Comas’ car, along with other items.

Authorities say the vehicle was spotted in Globe after Comas was last seen, prompting search efforts to expand into Gila County.

Saturday’s search included local law enforcement and volunteers from across the community, including friends of Comas who say they’re determined to keep looking.

“She was just a fun, energetic person. I really do miss that,” said Annjanette Hernandez, who joined the search.

The Hernandez family also brought their German shepherd service dog, Luna, to assist.

“This is something that we needed to do,” said Gabe Hernandez. “We needed to be out here. We need to find her.”

Volunteers searched for roughly six hours Son aturday.

“It’s that one lead, one lead, that will just help us find out where she’s at,” he said.

Additional searches are planned for Sunday and into next week if needed.

Anyone with information about Isabella Comas’ whereabouts is urged to contact Avondale police or Silent Witness.