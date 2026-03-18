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Due to extreme heat, several Phoenix splash pads will open on Friday

Here's what parks will open their splash pads
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PHOENIX — In response to the extreme heat, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced that several Phoenix splash pads will open on Friday.

“Due to extreme heat, 11 of the City’s 13 splash pads will open early this year. Starting Friday, all splash pads (with the exception of Edison and Nuestro Parks) will be open every Friday-Sunday,” read in part the statement of Gallego posted online.

Splash pads will be open from Friday to Sunday, starting March 20. Edison Park and Nuestro Park will not be included in the opening of the Phoenix splash pads.

The following splash pads will be open:

  • Altadena Park
    • 3711 E Altadena Ave
  • Civic Space Park
    • 424 N CentalAve
  • Dust Devil Park
    • 10645 W Camelback Rd
  • El Oso Park
    • 3451 N. 75th Ave
  • Francisco Highland Park
    • 2702 E South Mountain Ave
  • Laveen Village Park
    • 3146 W Vineyard Rd
  • Margaret T. Hance Park
    • 67 W Culver
  • Mariposa Park
    • 3203 W Morten Ave
  • Mountain Vista Park
    • 13647 S 50th St
  • Patriots Square Park
    • Central Ave & Washington St
  • Pecos Park
    • 17010 S 48th St
  • Trailside Point Park
    • 7215 W. Vineyard Rd
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