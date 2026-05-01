'Radio Recall' celebrates smash hits on the stage with two musical veterans in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Queen, Tina Turner, Lady Gaga, and so many more classic artists...think about how many hits they have between them all! It's all getting combined into one amazing performance, which you can see this weekend in Phoenix.

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti sat down with the stars of the show, "Radio Recall," coming to the Herberger Theater in Downtown Phoenix on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Jenna Rubaii and Aaron LaVigne created the show after working together for many years, including iconic shows like the 50th anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's touring production of the classic, "Jesus Christ Superstar."

What both Rubaii and LaVigne have managed to do is put together an interactive show that takes you through different eras of your favorite music that is guaranteed to have you singing along.

"We are experiencing it in real-time with the audience," explains Aaron. "We can collectively say it's an incredibly emotional and powerful piece of music and art. How grateful are we that we can sit here and have that experience together."

"I love it!" says Jenna. "I love being able to interact with the audience authentically and just be in the song and be in the moment."

Jenna also adds that her special chemistry with Aaron really adds to the uniqueness of the show.

"It just makes it extra fun, extra special, and different every night!"

For tickets to Radio Recall at the Herberger Theater Center, click here.

To learn more about Aaron and Jenna, and the show, click here.