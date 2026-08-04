More Valley school districts return to class, with some schools undergoing big changes

PHOENIX — Eighteen districts across the Valley, including the Balsz School District, ended their summer breaks on Monday.

One of the district's schools, Brunson Lee Academy, is undergoing a big change this year: becoming a K-5 STEM-focused school, a decision reached by the Balsz Governing Board in February.

It was all in an effort to keep the school open after the district, like many others across the Phoenix metro, reported a drop in enrollment due to a variety of factors.

"Instead of offering music and offering art, we will offer STEM and P.E.," explains Brunson Lee Principal Olga Perez.

Perez also mentioned that the GenTech Education Foundation has been fully on board, helping them put together their STEM curricula and also training teachers.

"They're willing to work with us, engaging with our families, and also, they are part of our family this year, and we are really excited."

As part of the changes, Brunson Lee will no longer offer transportation for students. Also, for families who still wish to have art and music education, their students are still able to attend Griffith Elementary or Crockett Elementary.

Monday proved to be a day for big life changes for tens of thousands of Valley students.

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For Adi Martinez, whose son Hernan was starting kindergarten on Monday, she said it was a mix of emotions.

"At times it's sad because I know he's not going to be at the house during the day," explains Adi. "But he'll also get to learn a lot of new things and his language skills will get better," she explains.

Another round of Valley students will hit the books Tuesday, with Paradise Valley Unified, Alhambra, and the Cartwright Elementary School districts all returning to class.

On Wednesday, the Buckeye Elementary, Buckeye Union High School, and Fowler Elementary School Districts all start classes, and Mesa Public Schools and Dysart Unified will follow on Thursday.