Balsz School District hosts pep rally to motivate staff ahead of new school year 

PHOENIX — August 3 is a big back-to-school Monday across the Valley!

Eighteen districts across the Phoenix metro head back Monday, including the Balsz School District, which includes Orangedale Early Learning Center, Balsz Online Academy, Brunson Lee Academy, Griffith Elementary, Crockett Elementary, and Tillman Middle School.

The Balsz District covers parts of East Phoenix north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The district currently has more than 1,700 students enrolled in the 2026-2027 school year.

On Friday, ABC15's Nick Ciletti was there as the district hosted a pep rally for teachers and staff, all in an effort to motivate them ahead of the new year.

"For sure, if I had my druthers, we would do this every Sunday!" explains Balsz Superintendent Dr. George Barnes. "This is a great way to get all the staff members recharged...If you're a winner on the inside, that comes out on the outside."

And it was just what new teacher Crystal Diego needed. She'll be teaching P.E. at Crockett Elementary School.

"I'm a little nervous, but I'm really excited," explains Diego. "I'm looking forward to it!"

Part of the event included awards for teachers, staff members, and community partners who volunteer and assist Balsz with a variety of endeavors.