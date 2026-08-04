New online safety bill moves to the Senate. Could it help protect kids from sextortion?

PHOENIX — Last week, ABC15 shared how online predators are targeting teenagers through financial sextortion.

Predators often pose as someone the victim's age on social media, gaming platforms, or messaging apps before convincing a child to send an explicit photo. They then threaten to share that image with family and friends unless the victim pays.

Now, a new federal proposal aimed at improving child online safety is one step closer to becoming law.

The Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is now awaiting consideration in the Senate.

If approved by the Senate and signed by the president, the legislation would require social media platforms to provide stronger privacy settings for children, give teenagers more control over who can contact them, expand parental safety tools, and establish policies addressing sexual exploitation and financial harm.

Supporters say those changes would give families more tools to help protect children online.

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However, the proposal would not guarantee that online predators or sextortion schemes disappear. Criminals could still create fake accounts and attempt to manipulate children into sharing explicit images.

The legislation has also sparked debate.

Opponents argue parts of the bill could limit free speech, create privacy concerns and override some state laws.

The next step is a Senate committee review before the legislation can continue moving through the Senate. ABC15 will continue following the proposal and any changes that could affect Arizona families.