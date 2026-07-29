AI gives sextortion predators a new way to blackmail children using social media photos

PHOENIX — The Valley-based Starbright Foundation has a warning for families about a disturbing new form of financial sextortion involving artificial intelligence.

Earlier this week, ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley shared a warning about predators using social media, gaming platforms and private messaging apps to target teenage boys.

Financial sextortion typically begins when someone posing as another teenager convinces a child to send an explicit photo. The predator then threatens to share the image publicly unless the victim sends money. The FBI warns that paying often does not stop the threats, and scammers may continue demanding more.

After the story aired Monday, Lori Regnier, president of Starbright Foundation, reached out to O'Kelley to share more about artificial intelligence and how it's changing the crime.

Regnier said predators can now take an ordinary picture from a child’s social media account, use AI to create a fake explicit image, and then use that image for blackmail.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has also warned about this growing tactic. The organization says offenders are using generative AI to create explicit images using children’s faces taken from public social media, school, or community posts. Those fake images can then be used to demand money or additional content.

Regnier said many children who are targeted do not turn to a trusted adult.

“They don’t tell an adult. They keep it private,” Regnier told ABC15.

She said some children may begin suffering from anxiety or depression, withdrawing from others, struggling in school or showing signs of self-harm.

Her message to children is simple: It is okay to ask for help, and this is not something they have to face alone.

Starbright Foundation works to fight child sex trafficking and exploitation and provides services for children who have experienced trafficking, abuse, domestic violence or neglect. The organization also offers programs for schools and free training for parents, children and youth groups.

The FBI recommends saving the predator’s profile and messages, reporting and blocking the account, and contacting law enforcement. Reports can also be submitted through the FBI’s online tip system or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

Families can learn more about Starbright Foundation’s programs and resources on the organization’s website at starbrightfoundation.org.