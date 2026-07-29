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Pilot dead after small plane goes down near Chandler Airport Tuesday night

What led to the crash is not yet known
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Chandler Airport plane down
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CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler Fire crews say the pilot is dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday night near the Chandler Municipal Airport.

Officials say it happened near McQueen and Queen Creek roads around 7:50 p.m.

Chandler fire officials say the pilot died from his injuries.

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The pilot has not yet been identified.

There are no traffic restrictions in the area, according to Chandler police.

The NTSB will lead the investigation into what caused the crash.

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