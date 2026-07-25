How rising gas prices impact business at Chandler Driving School and tips they're passing onto students 

CHANDLER, AZ — Even though gas prices are on the rise again, Chandler Driving School has no choice but to fill up and be on the road.

Getting a driver's license is exciting, but it can also be nerve-wracking. Chandler Driving School says for some students, that worry now extends to gas prices and other costs.

And the pressure of rising prices extends beyond students. Owner Bryon Houy says the school also has to navigate the increases.

"As a business owner, like every raise, or every increase in price, we are going to feel it," Houy said.

Houy says that means being more thoughtful about routes and possibly holding off on adding newer vehicles to the fleet.

Your Chandler Reporter Molly Hudson spoke with those who operate the driving school about what increased costs mean for their business and what they are teaching students to save on fuel.

Watch the full report in the video player above.