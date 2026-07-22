Chandler getting new mayor for first time in 8 years

CHANDLER, AZ — For the first time in eight years, Chandler is getting a new mayor.

Councilmember Matt Orlando and Arizona House of Representatives District 13 Representative Jeff Weninger faced off in the primary, and results show Matt Orlando ahead.

Your Chandler reporter, Molly Hudson, hit the streets to hear from residents about what they want to see from a new mayor, and learned what's to come during this transition within the growing city.

We took voters’ questions directly to Mayor-elect Orlando in a one-on-one interview. Watch the full story in the video player above.