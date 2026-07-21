WATCH: Chandler Police Department getting a new forensics lab

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Police Department's forensics lab has been inside the downtown police precinct for over 25 years. The lab handles drug analysis, blood alcohol analysis for DUI cases, latent print processing, and digital forensic analysis.

But the department has outgrown the space. They are working toward building a new one, with design happening now.

The hope is to be able to add DNA analysis and toxicology drug analysis, plus have a designated space for digital forensics.

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The lab will be built on city-owned land near the existing evidence facility. They hope to start construction early next year.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about Chandler PD's need for more space for forensic services.

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