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Deadly crash closes intersection of Cooper and Merrill roads in Gilbert

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GILBERT, AZ — The intersection of Cooper and Merrill roads will be closed for several hours after a deadly crash, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles shortly after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Cooper and Merrill roads just south of Baseline Road.

According to police, an adult female driver was unresponsive and trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Fire crews extracted the driver and pronounced her deceased. The driver of the other involved vehicle declined medical treatment, according to police.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

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