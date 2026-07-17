NFL suspends Cardinals personnel executive indefinitely for violating league’s gambling policy, AP source says

PHOENIX — The NFL has suspended Arizona Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline hadn’t been announced, said an NFL investigation determined that Gold provided confidential, non-public inside information regarding 2026 draft selections by the Cardinals before the picks were announced, and Gold also participated in parlay bets on NFL and college games. The person didn’t discuss who Gold had provided with the information.

Gold, who is in his 13th season with the Cardinals, was promoted to director of college scouting in June 2025. He spent the previous three years (2022-24) as the assistant director of college scouting after working for four seasons (2018-21) as a college scouting coordinator.

Gold has the right to appeal the suspension.

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The NFL has strict gambling policies for players, club, and league personnel. The league has also dedicated significant resources to its gambling education program, reaching more than 20,000 people associated with the league.

The person said the Cardinals fully cooperated and the league has seen no indication that any other member of the organization, coach or player was aware of or involved in this activity. There’s also no indication that any play or game was affected by this activity.

The NFL’s review included interviews with relevant people and an examination of electronic records.