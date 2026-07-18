'Nothing but issues': Shooting escalates ongoing neighborhood concerns at downtown Chandler parking garage

CHANDLER, AZ — For Serafin Burciaga, the noise of cars racing in the Oregon Street garage off Oregon and Chicago streets has become a constant. Two months ago, he told ABC15 Arizona about disturbances he says happen almost nightly. He says it's still a problem.

"It's really just been the same old thing, nothing has really changed as much since the last time we spoke about this," Burciaga said.

Until this last Sunday night.

He came home to police in the neighborhood, blocking off the garage.

"That's when I immediately went on my ring cameras to see if something happened," Burciaga said.

He found a clip that appears to capture the moment gunshots rang out in the neighborhood.

"When I heard that, it's like, 'Oh my god, is someone shooting with a gun facing toward the neighborhood? Shooting up toward the air, you know we don't know," Burciaga said.

Chandler Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at the garage around 9:30 Sunday night. They found a man who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

We're all about Chandler — the schools, the neighborhoods, the businesses, the decisions being made at City Hall and in the community that affect your daily life. Connect with your community by joining the Your Chandler News Facebook Group!

Burciaga says neighbors are tired of the constant disturbances.

"This garage here has been nothing but issues ever since it opened up so I guess we in the neighborhood just want to see something change about this, because it has gone on for too long at this point," Burciaga said.

When I spoke with the city in May, they told me police work to maintain a presence there and other city crews check it regularly. Burciaga says he understands police can't be there all the time, but he wants to see a solution.

"We just need a solution or something to just kind of like get a better control of this," Burciaga said.

The City of Chandler shared this statement with ABC15 on Friday:

“The shooting that happened on Sunday is under investigation by Chandler PD. The city’s goal with all properties is to maintain a safe and clean environment.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.