'It just goes on and on': Chandler neighbors fed up with nightly disturbances at downtown parking garage

CHANDLER, AZ — Ring doorbell footage shared with ABC15 shows fireworks coming from the city-owned garage on a February night in 2024.

"I thought it was a bomb or a really bad car accident right outside my house,” said Serafin Burciaga, who lives just across the street from the garage. "It's either, you know, a race back to the bottom, a race back up to the top, and it just goes on and on and on throughout the night, and as I said earlier too, um, you know, it even goes on during the daytime.”

Cars regularly speed through the structure, and tire marks on the pavement are visible in the daylight.

"Emotionally, I'm just like, I guess like, fed up would be the only answer I could give,” Burciaga said.

Burciaga has called the neighborhood home all his life. He cherishes the outdoor space his family has created there.

"My father, he just wanted to create this outdoor oasis for us to just kind of hang out,” Burciaga said. "We can only sit out here for so long before we start hearing, you know, all the noise coming from the parking garage."

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His home cameras have captured disturbances over the last several years, including one that occurred on Wednesday morning while I was speaking with him.

"We never anticipated issues like this,” Burciaga said.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Chandler Police Department says there have been 30 calls for service to the garage for speeding and racing.

The city says police have worked to maintain a presence at the garage, and other city crews check it regularly. Speed bumps have also been added.

"We do try to mitigate as much as we can, but it is a typical parking garage; it is one of its busiest ones in downtown, so we always try to make sure to help the neighborhood, we want to be there to support them,” said Lauren Petersen, downtown redevelopment program manager for the City of Chandler.

Burciaga said he feels the city is doing what it can, but would like to see more patrols to send a message.

"There is just no room for stuff going on like that, there just isn’t,” Burciaga said.