Vendors displaced by Painted Tree Boutiques closure find new home at East Valley shop

CHANDLER, AZ — When Painted Tree Boutiques collapsed, the word vendors used to describe it was the same: gut punch, unbelievable, shocking.

Business owners rushed to clear out everything they had built when the boutique chain shut down nationwide without warning. Painted Tree officially filed for bankruptcy on April 28.

For some displaced vendors, a lifeline appeared almost immediately.

Reina Dodge owns The Collective Market. It’s located in Chandler Fashion Center and SanTan Village. It is a space dedicated to local small businesses.

She saw what was happening and went straight to social media. Ten displaced vendors have already found a new home in her store.

Dodge says she is still making room for more.

You can message her on Instagram @thecollectivemarketaz or email thecollectivemarketaz@gmail.com

Watch the full story in the video player above.