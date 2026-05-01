Mental health clinic primarily used by youth shutters doors

CHANDLER, AZ — A mental health clinic used by youth in the East Valley has now closed its doors. Families told ABC15 the closure came as a shock to them.

The Hope Institute, located right behind Perry High School in Gilbert, partnered with the Chandler Unified School District over the years to help provide support for their students, along with other East Valley families.

The center, based in Ohio, opened its doors in August 2023, helping youth fight thoughts of suicide. When ABC15 spoke with the center back in May 2024 at the end of the school year, the clinical director at the time said they helped close to 200 students.

The clinic first started helping students through the East Valley school district and then eventually opened up to the greater East Valley community.

In communication sent to families, the district relayed information from the CEO of the Hope Institute. The CEO, Derek Lee said they were “no longer able to sustain the Hope Institute’s programming” at that location and would cease operations on April 30. There was no other explanation as to why the clinic closed.

Families reached out to ABC15, concerned about the sudden closure of the clinic.

Chandler Unified, in a statement, also said they are devastated by the closure and still have school counselors and social workers at every campus to provide any support needed. The district says it plans to go to its board in the May 6th meeting with a new transition plan.

While the letter read it was due to budgetary constraints, ABC15 reached out to the Hope Institute multiple times to get more information, but has not heard back yet.

ABC15 reached out to the Hope Institute multiple times to understand more about the reason for closure, but has not heard back yet.

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Chandler Unified sent a statement:

We are equally devastated by the closure of The Hope Institute. While we cannot speak for The Hope Institute, we are committed to ensuring that anyone who needs these services have continuity of care, and we are working on a transition plan that does require Governing Board approval. We express gratitude to The Hope Institute for the countless lives they have saved over the last few years. If you or a loved one need support, please reach out to any of the following resources.

Chandler Unified’s letter to families:

Due to compounding challenges, The Hope Institute will officially cease operations on April 30, 2026. Please see the attached message from their CEO.

This is a profound loss for Chandler Unified School District. The Hope Institute has been a vital resource for families navigating the complexities of suicidal ideation and mental health crises. We know that the specialized, compassionate therapy provided has not only changed lives, it has saved them .

CUSD does have a transition plan prepared that will be presented to the Governing Board for their approval on May 6th. In the meantime, CUSD School Counselors/Social Workers remain available at every campus to provide immediate support and/or provide referrals for services. (Find your student's Counselor/Social Worker here .

We remain steadfastly committed to the mental health and well-being of our community and will continue to advocate for the resources our students need. Please know our dedication to fostering a safe, supportive, and healthy environment for every student in our district remains unchanged.

If you or a loved one is going through a difficult time, you are not alone and help is available. Please refer to the resources below for immediate assistance.

Mind 24-7

(844) 646-3247

1138 S Higley Rd. Mesa, AZ 85206

Provides walk-in urgent mental health care for adults and children 24/7. No appointment is needed- much like an emergency room an individual can walk right in and see a clinician that day.

La Frontera EMPACT (Mobile Crisis Unit)

(480) 784-1500

24/7 free connection to crisis counselors as well as mobile crisis units.

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988

24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and/or crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

Teen Lifeline

(602) 248-8336

24/7, free and confidential hotline for teens. Peer counselors are available by call or text from 3:00-9:00 pm everyday. (Thanks to a partnership with Solari , the lifeline also remains open 24/7).

Crisis Text Line: 741-741