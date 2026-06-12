Supermarket chain Seafood City hiring more than 100 for first Arizona location

CHANDLER, AZ — The Valley’s first Seafood City Supermarket is set to open later this summer at Chandler Fashion Center.

The Filipino supermarket chain will be opening in a 65,000-square-foot space on the southwest side of the mall, in the former Sears space. The plan is to open in mid-July, and the company has started its hiring process.

Seafood City said it is looking for more than 100 employees for its first Arizona location. It is not just hiring workers for the flagship grocery part of the store, but also in Seafood City’s expanded food hall that will be part of the location.

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