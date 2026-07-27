Savannah Guthrie releases new video nearly six months into search for mother Nancy Guthrie

'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie released a new video on social media on Monday pleading for information about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared from her Arizona home nearly six months ago.

“We are in a nightmare that will not end,” Savannah Guthrie said in her video, begging anyone with information to “make the right choice” and come forward.

She continued: “I truly believe it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared in February after FBI investigators said she was kidnapped from her home in Pima County. Footage from a doorbell camera showed a masked man with a gun tampering with the camera near the time of her disappearance.

Guthrie and her family received multiple anonymous messages after the kidnapping. Several news outlets, including Scripps News Group’s Tucson station KGUN, also received ransom notes, some demanding bitcoin.

The FBI says some of the ransom notes received in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation have been ruled out as extortion attempts, while others are still being investigated as potentially legitimate, according to a statement from FBI Phoenix.

FULL COVERAGE: Ongoing Nancy Guthrie investigation

The Guthrie family and the FBI are offering rewards totaling $1.1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s return.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.