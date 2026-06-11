Family of man shot and killed by Chandler police in 2025 files $10M lawsuit

CHANDLER, AZ — The family of a man shot and killed by Chandler police is suing the police department and the city of Chandler, seeking more than $10 million in damages.

Messiah McMillian, 27, was shot and killed on March 20, 2025. His family says he was suffering a schizophrenic episode at the time. The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Blake Wilkie, Robert Mactavish and Nawal Ramay of LLG National Law Group.

Multiple people called 911 that day about McMillian, including a neighbor who reported him rolling in the grass and talking to himself.

His grandmother also called, telling dispatchers McMillian had chased her with a knife.

"My grandson's trying to kill himself. He's trying to kill me. He chased me down with a knife. Please, somebody please come help my grandson. Please," she said in 911 recordings obtained by ABC15.

McMillian's mother, Kelly Woods, also called, requesting medics instead of police.

"He needs medics. He needs medics. He needs, he doesn't need the police. He needs medics. OK, the police will freak him out. I know what I'm talking about, sir," Woods said in 911 recordings.

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Two patrol officers were the first to arrive. According to the lawsuit, McMillian was shirtless, wearing only basketball shorts and socks, and visibly distressed when officers arrived. The lawsuit states that witness accounts indicate McMillian was engaging in self-harm and was not threatening officers or others at the time. Body camera video shows McMillian holding a kitchen knife pointed at himself.

The lawsuit alleges officers shouted commands and rapidly escalated the encounter. When McMillian allegedly moved forward while still holding the knife, one officer opened fire.

The lawsuit identifies the officer who shot McMillian as an officer-in-training who had been employed by the Chandler Police Department for approximately four months at the time of the shooting.

The family's attorney said the officer's inexperience may have been a factor.

"Had there been two experienced patrol officers, perhaps things might have been different,” said attorney Robert MacTavish.

Attorneys allege officers fired four shots without attempting less-lethal alternatives, including tasers, distance-creating tactics, de-escalation techniques, or crisis-intervention strategies. It further alleges that at the time of the shooting, McMillian posed no immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury to officers or others.

After McMillian was shot, the lawsuit alleges officers delayed meaningful life-saving measures while he bled at the scene. It states officers administered CPR only after McMillian was no longer responsive, with no emergency medical personnel visible. Body-worn camera video shows officers moved in to render medical aid two and a half minutes after the shots were fired.

Josh Logan is a retired Chandler police officer and founder of Guardian Training and Consulting, who works as an expert witness, though not in this case. He noted the momentum the suspect could build while approaching officers and that the knife McMillan was holding could have been quickly turned or used to slash at officers, even if the blade was facing McMillan when he approached.

"When he approaches the officers, he's been running for a significant amount of time, and the officers actually backpedaling," Logan said.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has cleared the officers of any criminal wrongdoing.

McMillian's mother said she trusted police to protect her son, but has since lost her trust.

"I want to see justice for my son, and I want to see policy and protocol changed the way they approach a mental health call. He didn't have to die like that," Woods said.

Chandler Police said they do not comment on pending litigation.

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