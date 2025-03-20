Police investigate shooting involving officers near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a shooting involving officers near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been provided.

Chandler PD says no officers are injured and there is no threat to the public.

The Chandler Police Department is working with the Mesa Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting near Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street. All officers are safe and there is no danger to the community.

