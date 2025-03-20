Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

Police investigate shooting involving officers near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler

It's unclear if anyone was injured in this incident
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Chandler Commonwealth Avenue OIS
Posted
and last updated

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a shooting involving officers near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been provided.

Chandler PD says no officers are injured and there is no threat to the public.

ABC15 crews are on scene working to gather information on this incident. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen