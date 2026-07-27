APS customers set all-time record for energy use amid extreme heat

PHOENIX — As extreme summer temperatures continue to bake the state, Arizona Public Service (APS) says its customers set a new all-time record for energy consumption last week.

According to preliminary figures released by APS, energy demand peaked at 9,053 megawatts (MW) between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

This shatters the utility provider's previous record of 8,648 MW, which was set on August 7, 2025.

To put that massive number into perspective, APS notes that a single megawatt of energy is enough to power about 160 Arizona homes.

Despite the historic surge in demand, the utility says its grid remained reliable and was able to keep homes and businesses cool.

The high on Friday was 117°.

APS is offering the following tips to help you save on your energy bill during these hottest months of the year.

APS customers have rate plan options. Find out which plan can save you the most money by looking at the Monthly Plan Comparison on your bill, logging in to your account or going to aps.com/compare. Budget Billing can also help take out the swings of summer and winter billing by averaging the cost of your energy use so you pay a more predictable amount every month. You can also find ways to save with SRP by clicking here.

For those on Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays and Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays with Demand Charge plans, pre-cool your home . Set your thermostat a few degrees lower than normal before 4 p.m. and then a few degrees higher during the period of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

and plans, . Set your thermostat a few degrees lower than normal before 4 p.m. and then a few degrees higher during the period of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Think 1, 2, 3 and turn up your thermostat a few degrees. For every one degree you raise your thermostat, you can save 2-3% on energy cooling costs. When on vacation, turn it up more.

Earn bill credits. Join APS Cool Rewards (residential) or APS Peak Solutions (business) – programs that reward customers for conserving energy during times when usage is highest.