Two found dead inside Phoenix apartment after family requests welfare check

Two people were found dead inside a Phoenix apartment over the weekend after a concerned family member requested a welfare check, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police say officers responded to an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

A family member had contacted authorities to report that they had not heard from a relative in recent days.

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When officers arrived at the complex, they looked through a window and saw what appeared to be a deceased person.

Police then made entry into the apartment, where they discovered the bodies of a man and woman.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, both bodies were in a state of decomposition.

Because of the condition of the remains, homicide detectives were called to the scene to take over the investigation.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has taken custody of the bodies and will conduct post-mortem examinations to determine the exact causes of death.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain part of an active, ongoing investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this case to contact the Phoenix Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.