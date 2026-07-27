Tempe changes body camera policy after ABC15 report into officers recording mostly-naked woman

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department has changed its body-worn camera policy after an ABC15 investigation exposed how officers removed their cameras and used them as makeshift surveillance cameras to record a mostly naked woman handcuffed to a hospital bed.

The policy change now explicitly prohibits officers from removing their body cameras and using them as stationary recording devices.

The updated policy states: "Officers shall not remove, reposition, or affix the BWC to any object or location other than their person for the purpose of recording an event, person, interview, arrestee, or other law enforcement activity."

RELATED: Tempe police officers removed body cameras, used them to record mostly naked woman in custody for hours

The previous policy only addressed where on an officer's body the camera should be worn.

The incident at the center of the investigation happened in December 2022 inside the Tempe St. Luke's Emergency Room, where two officers set their body cameras in the corner of a room and recorded an in-custody woman’s exposed body for approximately three hours.

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Attorney Robert Campos, who represents the woman in an ongoing lawsuit, said the policy change is significant — but noted Tempe has never admitted wrongdoing.

"At no time have they made any admissions or concessions that the officers were wrong in taking off their body cameras and placing them inside the examination room, where my client was practically naked," Campos said.

In defense interviews obtained by ABC15, Officer Marra Guajardo, then a field training officer, described removing her body camera at hospitals as routine.

"That's a standard practice of mine at the hospital — to set the body camera. That way the body camera doesn't have to be looking at, say, anything investigative for other cases that I'm working at, maybe in front of me on my laptop," Guajardo said.

Tempe cleared both officers of any wrongdoing.

But records show the department's internal investigators did not interview the involved officers.

ABC15 has repeatedly requested an on-camera interview with Tempe police about the investigation and the policy change.

The department has declined those requests and would not provide a reason why officials were unwilling to discuss the change.

HonorHealth, which operates the Tempe hospital where the incident occurred, has not responded to repeated requests for comment about whether officials knew officers were recording patients in this manner.

The woman's federal lawsuit was dismissed based on qualified immunity, but an appeal is underway.

Tempe Police Department Statements

ABC15 first reached out to Tempe police for an interview in late March.

Officials declined several interview requests and instead sent a pair of statements in response to questions.

Statement sent April 2, 2026:

"We understand that this situation may raise questions, and we take those concerns seriously. After reviewing the incident, we found no violations of department policy.

The officers’ actions in this case reflect an effort to balance two important responsibilities: protecting the suspect’s dignity while also maintaining accountability and transparency. The suspect was experiencing a medical emergency and was in a vulnerable state. Officers made repeated efforts to preserve her privacy by covering her and moving their body-worn cameras farther away to reduce close proximity and limit direct exposure, minimizing any potential embarrassment.

At the same time, body-worn cameras serve an essential role in documenting police interactions. These recordings are in place to protect all parties involved, making sure there is an accurate record of events and helping to prevent or address any concerns about officer conduct after the fact.

Situations like this are complex and often require officers to make real-time decisions in sensitive and rapidly evolving circumstances. While our review found the officers acted within policy and with the intent to respect the suspect’s privacy, we are taking this opportunity to review our practices to make sure they remain aligned with best practices and community expectations.

We remain committed to professionalism, accountability, and treating every person with dignity and respect."

Statement sent May 20, 2026:

"The Tempe Police Department takes questions about policy, training, and community expectations seriously, and we understand the importance of maintaining public trust and accountability.

Regarding the question of whether officers violated policy, the incident occurred in 2022 and was reviewed based on the policies that were in effect at that time. There was no policy language in place that specifically addressed the removal of body-worn cameras.

The department recognizes why members of the public may question whether leaving a body-worn camera recording inside a medical setting was appropriate, particularly in circumstances involving medical treatment and patient privacy. The officers involved were attempting to balance privacy concerns and custodial responsibilities during a sensitive situation.

Additionally, the department's body-worn camera policy speaks to where the camera should be positioned when it is being worn, requiring placement above the midline of the torso. The language establishes proper placement while the device is on an officer, rather than addressing every circumstance involving the handling or temporary placement of a camera. Based on the policies in effect at the time of the incident, the department determined the officers' actions did not constitute a policy violation.

The use of body-worn cameras in the manner described is not a tactic or practice taught as part of department training.

An internal review into this matter was opened in February 2026. While the involved officers were not re-interviewed as part of that review, investigators considered their detailed statements that had already been provided during previous interviews and were available as part of the review process.

Separately, the department is conducting a broader review of our policies to ensure they align with best practices and community expectations. That work is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of July. As part of that process, we are evaluating procedures and considering whether additional guidance or clarification may be appropriate regarding body-worn camera use in medical and privacy-sensitive settings, including expectations related to officers removing cameras from their mounted position.

We recognize that body-worn cameras play an important role in transparency and public confidence, and we remain committed to continually evaluating our policies and practices to make sure they meet operational needs while also reflecting community expectations."

This digital article was produced with the assistance of AI and converted to this platform based on the broadcast story written and reported by ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing (Dave@abc15.com). Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.