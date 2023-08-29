Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chandler school district to open first-of-its-kind school-based suicide treatment center

Help will reportedly be available within 48 hours and will be available four to five times a week to students in need
The Hope Institute
The Hope Institute, CUSD
The Hope Institute
Posted at 5:33 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 08:42:29-04

GILBERT, AZ — Chandler Unified School District is working to make student mental health a priority, introducing a brand new program to help youth fight thoughts of self-harm.

The Hope Institute, based in Ohio, is opening a location in Gilbert in partnership with the East Valley school district.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place on Aug. 30, 2023.

According to the district, the “school-based mental health provider will offer intensive resources and support” to any student in the district who needs it.

Help will reportedly be available within 48 hours and will be available four to five times a week to students in need.

“All Hope Institute of CUSD clinicians will have suicide-specific treatment training that reduces thoughts of suicide within 5.2 weeks,” Brenda Vargas, CUSD Director of Counseling and Social Services, said in a press release.

The Hope Institute is located at Queen Creek and Val Vista in Gilbert near the student parking lot of Perry High School's Perry House.

For more district counseling initiatives and mental health information, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football