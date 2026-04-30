Chandler couple's horse 'So Happy' chases history at the Kentucky Derby

CHANDLER, AZ — The Kentucky Derby is days away, and for one Chandler couple, this year is different. They are not just going to watch; they have a horse in the race.

The name says it all. Ana and Hans Maron have attended the Kentucky Derby for years as fans. This year, they walk in as owners of a contender at Churchill Downs.

"Never really thought we would be in this position, honestly,” Hans said.

Horse racing has been Hans' passion for decades. The couple rekindled that love in 2015, and last year, they bought a colt named "So Happy." Ana chose the name, blending the names of the horse's mother and father.

"He's not like a workhorse — he trains hard, but he kind of likes to have fun," Hans said.

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The fun turned serious fast. A dominant win at the Santa Anita Derby punched their ticket to Louisville.

"He just showed up and beat the pants off of them, won by two and a half lengths, and here we are. Now we're at the Derby," Hans said.

The stakes are historic for everyone on the team. It would be the first Kentucky Derby for trainer Mark Glatt. If 'So Happy' wins, jockey Mike Smith would become the oldest rider ever to take the roses.

"I was reading statistics, less than one percent of horse owners ever gets to the Derby. And I'm like, oh my god... that's us," Ana said.

Years of passion, significant investment, and now they are one race away from history.

"We've always enjoyed it — and this time is just unbelievable," Ana said.

The Kentucky Derby runs Saturday, May 2.