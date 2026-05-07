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Chandler PD searching for deadly hit-and-run driver near Chandler Fashion Center

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Chandler deadly hit and run
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Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a person dead Wednesday night near Chandler Fashion Center.

Just after 10 p.m., Chandler police officers were alerted to a crash involving a pedestrian at Chandler and Metro boulevards.

Fire-responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. That person has not yet been identified.

Police say the driver did not stay at the scene, and detectives are looking for that person.

It's unclear if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk. No other details have been provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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