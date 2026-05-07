GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert native who left Arizona to study pastries in the South of France sharpened his skills in Paris boutiques and cooked at The Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

Now, he's returning to the East Valley to open a French-style bakery, bringing his global culinary journey home.

Watch ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez talk with executive chef William Porter about his journey to opening Sablé Boulangerie in the East Valley this May.

Gilbert native to open a French-style bakery, bringing his pastry experience from Europe

Sablé Boulangerie’s menu showcases Tourte de Seigle, or Rye Bread, baguette de tradition made with French T65 tradition flour, Pain Suisse, a Viennese pastry, croissants, and the Pain Au Chocolat, which will be a Sablé staple item.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO



Opening day is Wednesday, May 13, at 8 a.m.

Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., from Wednesday to Sunday

The pastry shop is located at 228 N. Gilbert Rd. in downtown Gilbert

