Golfland Sunsplash officially opens ‘Arizona’s tallest waterslide’

MESA, AZ — Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa has a new waterslide to its thrill rides!

"The newest extreme waterslide at Sunsplash is Riptide! A toe-curling 65-foot drop loaded with dizzying twists and turns ends with a high-speed shot up a nearly vertical wall that will leave you breathless," shared Tony Jones, marketing director for Golfland Entertainment Centers, in an email to ABC15 about the slide's 2025 announcement. "It will also be the tallest waterslide in [the] state, measuring in at over 9 stories tall!"

Golfland Riptide at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, Arizona

According to the company's website, The Riptide can be experienced by groups of two to four riders.

The ‘Riptide’ waterslide was originally scheduled to open on July 4, 2025, then delayed to late August, before officially opening to the public in April 2026.

The video in the player above features previous coverage at Golfland Sunsplash that highlights its ‘Stormrider.’

The Mesa water park has a handful of rides, including The Cauldron, Bonzi Speed Slides, Master Blaster Water Coaster, Sidewinder, and more.

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