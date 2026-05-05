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Golfland Sunsplash officially opens ‘Arizona’s tallest waterslide’

The waterslide is making waves with a thrilling 65-foot drop!
Refreshing fun at Golfland Sunsplash
Refreshing fun at Golfland Sunsplash
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MESA, AZ — Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa has a new waterslide to its thrill rides!

"The newest extreme waterslide at Sunsplash is Riptide! A toe-curling 65-foot drop loaded with dizzying twists and turns ends with a high-speed shot up a nearly vertical wall that will leave you breathless," shared Tony Jones, marketing director for Golfland Entertainment Centers, in an email to ABC15 about the slide's 2025 announcement. "It will also be the tallest waterslide in [the] state, measuring in at over 9 stories tall!"

Riptide at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, Arizona
Riptide at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, Arizona

According to the company's website, The Riptide can be experienced by groups of two to four riders.

The ‘Riptide’ waterslide was originally scheduled to open on July 4, 2025, then delayed to late August, before officially opening to the public in April 2026.

The video in the player above features previous coverage at Golfland Sunsplash that highlights its ‘Stormrider.’  

The Mesa water park has a handful of rides, including The Cauldron, Bonzi Speed SlidesMaster Blaster Water CoasterSidewinder, and more.

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WHERE TO GO

  • Address: 155 West Hampton Avenue in Mesa. 
  • Click here to see the 2026 water attractions schedule.

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