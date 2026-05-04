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Phoenix Mercury reveal new jerseys, court, themed nights, and promotional schedule for 2026

The first game of the season will be played on Tuesday, May 12
(Things To Do monthly special- May 2026, PART 1) May brings outdoor events and affordable opportunities to explore fresh local spots! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make fun plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
Things To Do monthly special- MAY 2026 (PART 1)
Things To Do monthly special- MAY 2026 (PART 2)
Things To Do monthly special- MAY 2026 (PART 3)
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PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury are celebrating their 30th season with theme nights, giveaways, and new jerseys. There’s plenty for fans to get excited about!

Watch Vince Kozar, President of the Phoenix Mercury, share a sneak peek with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez, highlighting the exciting experiences the Valley team has in store for fans this season.

Phoenix Mercury reveal new jerseys, court, themed nights, and promotional schedule for 2026
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IF YOU GO

  • Theme nights to keep in mind include the team’s Season 30 Celebration on May 21, Black Excellence Night on June 17, Noche Latina on September 21, and Fan Appreciation Night on September 24. You can check out the full itinerary for themed nights here. The team's giveaway schedule can be viewed here.
  • Home games take place at Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix. Click here to see dates and times for games.

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