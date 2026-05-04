PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury are celebrating their 30th season with theme nights, giveaways, and new jerseys. There’s plenty for fans to get excited about!

Watch Vince Kozar, President of the Phoenix Mercury, share a sneak peek with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez, highlighting the exciting experiences the Valley team has in store for fans this season.

Phoenix Mercury reveal new jerseys, court, themed nights, and promotional schedule for 2026

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