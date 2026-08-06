August in the Valley brings new exhibits, cool night activities, and family fun

PHOENIX, AZ — Discover new exhibits, cool night activities, and exciting events coming to the Valley! August’s lineup of things to do will keep the whole family entertained!

Watch the ABC15 Things To Do Monthly special on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

Check out the lineup below:

From her recipes to interactive experiences—step inside the kitchen with the Arizona Science Center’s latest exhibit, exploring the inspiring life of the culinary icon... Julia Child!



The exhibit is open now until September.

Venue: Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St] in Phoenix.



Family Field Day Frenzy

This August you’ll experience Chase Field in a whole new way. The Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting their first-ever family field day frenzy!



Save the date: Saturday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Three sessions will be available. Click here for additional details.

Event venue: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix.

Events at DBG in Phoenix

From Flashlight Nights to <i>Dog Days of Summer</i>, the Desert Botanical Garden is staying cool for its visitors from sunrise to sunset.



Price: Included with Membership or General Admission

Event venue: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

The dates for the upcoming summer Flashlight Nights are August 8, 15, 22, and 29.

Dog Days of Summer events are scheduled to occur on Saturdays through September 26, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Downtown Mesa is rewarding you for exploring its city this summer! You can pick up a summer passport at 24 participating businesses.

Earn three stamps each time you eat, drink, shop, or play for the chance to win bi-weekly rewards and a grand prize.

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping weekend! Hot Wheels Monster Trucks return to Glendale this August for a thrilling, action-packed event.



Date to save: August 8 and 9

Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale

The best of the best are coming to the Valley! The 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will take place in downtown Phoenix.

Dates to Save: August 6-9. You can check the schedule and live coverage list right here.

Event Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix.

RELATED: What to know about the Arizona Diamondbacks 2026 season

Taking a road trip?

From oil changes to gas apps and loyalty programs, small steps before you leave home can add up to big savings on your summer road trip.

Road trip season is here: Expert tips to save money on gas, snacks and car care

More tips from experts can be found here.

Check out the Afri-Soul Education Center

On East Washington Street sits a building with a story most Phoenix residents don't know. The Swindall Tourist Inn was once listed in the Green Book, a travel guide that helped Black Americans navigate the country safely during the Jim Crow era. Today, that same building is home to the Afri-Soul Education Center, a community hub where Black-owned businesses are being built, supported, and sustained.

Phoenix building once listed in the Green Book is now a launchpad for Black-owned businesses

Learn more about this center right here.

The city of Chandler welcomed the state's first ‘Seafood City,’ featuring thousands of international products, a live seafood section, and a food hall with several concepts! Let’s take a tour of Chandler Fashion Center’s newest tenant!

RELATED: Arizona welcomes popular chains, with more businesses to come as local growth continues

Say 'hello' to The Fieldhouse at Copper Sky

The city of Maricopa is nearing the completion of “The Fieldhouse,” a nearly 44,000-square-foot indoor sports facility!

The Fieldhouse at Copper Sky is located across the parking lot from the existing Copper Sky Multigenerational Center, both situated within the Copper Sky Regional Park Complex.

According to the city, its new indoor facility is set to “accommodate” four full-size basketball courts, or six volleyball courts, or 12 pickleball courts. The space can be divided into four separate courts or kept as one large, open area of approximately 33,000 square feet.

Via The City of Maricopa Gym interior rendering | The Fieldhouse at Copper Sky in Maricopa City

Read more about the community project right here.